How to mentally deal with ‘dark winter’ months during a pandemic

ST. LOUIS – A year ago, we never would’ve dreamed we’d been wearing masks, quarantined at home, or fighting an invisible enemy.

The coronavirus has killed nearly 250,000 Americans, while also dulling the spirits of many who are struggling to cope with a virus that’s scary and unpredictable.

Jessica Vance, a licensed therapist at Provident Behavioral Health joins us to give tips on coping with a dark winter.

For more information, visit providentstl.org.

To contact a 24-hour crisis line, visit (314)647-4357.