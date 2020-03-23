How to properly disinfect your electronic devices

1  of  2
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Now is the time to be vigilant by washing your hands and keeping surface areas clean. But, what about your electronic devices? According to some studies our phones are the dirtiest objects we come in contact with every day.

Scott Schafer is the Chief Information Security Officer with Blade Technologies and he's here to share the best ways to disinfect our devices. In general, using 70% isopropyl alcohol or Clorox disinfecting wipes would work to disinfect most electronics, but check with the manufacturer for their recommendations.

