ST. LOUIS – Some families grew closer over the pandemic while others suffered rifts. Differing views on vaccines, masks, and testing has made for some tricky and sometimes hostile conversations. With COVID cases sinking and optimism rising, the opportunity for gatherings has certainly arrived. This is great news for most, but many people are just not sure how to begin repairing the division. Without the pandemic as an excuse anymore for keeping distant, the pressure is on to address these emotional issues.

Here are 6 steps for repairing relationships damaged by COVID.

Get grounded with yourself Determine whether family members are willing to work on the relationship Listen from a place of empathy Focus on the good things Communicate and set boundaries non-judgmentally Stay away from the past and trouble spots

