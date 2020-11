ST. LOUIS – Author and consumer expert Jeanette Pavini shows us how we can shop local and save money this holiday season.

She wrote “The Joy of $aving: Money Lessons I Learned from my Italian-American Father & Twenty Years as a Consumer Reporter.”

She shows us how receipts can be used for more than just returns. She also shows us how our gifts this holiday season can help small businesses all year round. Click here for more information.