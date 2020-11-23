How to spot and avoid scams this holiday season

ST. LOUIS – The pandemic has drawn more people to online shopping, you need to be very careful when ordering online but there are red flags to signal there could be trouble.
Nearly 8,000 people have called AARP’s fraud watch network helpline every month to report suspected scams. The director of victim support Amy Nofziger explains more about how to spot and avoid scams. Click here for more information.
