How to stop hackers from invading your home network

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It sounds like a page from a James Patterson novel. Chinese hacking groups are gaining entry through a large number of home and office routers in the US and then planning their next attack.

Scott Schaffer, Chief Information Security Officer for Blade Technologies, shares how you can prevent this from happening.

What you can do:

Make sure your router firmware is up-to-date.

Use a strong admin password, NOT the default password.

Do not turn on Remote Administration of your router unless the benefits outweigh the risks.

Reboot your router periodically, perhaps every week. Some router management software allows you to schedule these restarts. Malware of this type would be cleared after the device restarts, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t get infected again.