ST. LOUIS – The owner of GymGuyz mobile fitness studio warns Thanksgiving feasters to take it easy at the dinner table.

Katie Mackenzie translated certain food servings into a workout:

1/4 c Cranberry Sauce = 60 Push-Ups

1/4 c Gravy = 50 Burpees

6-oz Red Wine = 35 mins Walking

1/2 c Stuffing =10 mins Stair Running

She tells us how we can eat less, move more, and still enjoy the holiday.

