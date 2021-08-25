How to use a backpack properly to keep your child pain free

ST. LOUIS – As your child heads back to in-person learning, they might get back into the habit of stuffing their backpacks and with COVID, some schools are not allowing students to use their lockers, so they have to carry everything with them. That can get heavy, which could lead to problems.

Jason Biondo is the director of fitness and a chiropractor with Palm Health. He and his model Ladue Middle School student Amelie Lock explained how to properly load a backpack out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Biondo recommends putting the heaviest items into the backpack first. He said you want to have those closest to the spine.

