ST. LOUIS – Connections to Success starts the new year with new leadership.

Ruth Lee joined the organization on January 4, 2021. She tells us how she will keep the Tribute to Success event going and safe during the COVID pandemic. She also tells us about her hopes and plans for the organization.

Connections to Success will have volunteer opportunities for young adults. Learn more at https://connectionstosuccess.org/​​​​​​​.