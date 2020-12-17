How to vote a Grove restaurant to the number one spot on USA Today’s “Best New Restaurant” list

ST. LOUIS – You can help Tempus win “Best New Restaurant” in USA Today, and you can order contactless takeout.

Chief Operator Ben Grupe makes us hungry with pics of his menu offerings. The restaurant has contactless takeout. You can help vote Tempus to a national title if you vote by Monday, December 21 at 11 a.m. CST.

Click here to vote.

