How to watch Christmas Day Ariel Premium Supply classical music concert

ST. LOUIS – The Ariel Concert Series will stream a classical music concert on Christmas Day with insights from scientists and medical professionals fighting COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, Ariel Premium Supply sponsored socially-distant virtual concerts featuring professionals and children. They will do the same on Christmas Day, Friday December 25 at noon CST.

Ariel Premium Supply offers supplies that can be personalized by organizations and companies.

You can see the concert at https://www.arielconcertseries.com/.