How to winterize your home’s pipes ahead of the big freeze

EARTH CITY, Mo. – The big freeze is coming so if you haven’t already done so, winterize your home’s exposed water pipes.

Local 562 Plumbers & Pipefitters Union joined FOX 2’s Ala Errebhi at their new facility in Earth City, Missouri with some free advice to keep your pipes from freezing.

Pipes that are exposed or located in unheated areas are more prone to breaking. The extreme cold weather during the winter causes the water to freeze and expand in the pipes. These frozen pipes can’t contain the pressure, and they will burst in the weaker parts eventually.

Experts at Local 562 explained why some lines are susceptible to freezing and how this can be avoided by some winter preparation procedures.

Click here for more information.