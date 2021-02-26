How two sisters are helping people express themselves through art during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Two sisters help people express themselves before and after the COVID-19 pandemic with Sis Art.

Latonja Bailey-Flowers co-owns the art-supply line with her sister Skie Harris. Before pandemic safer-at-home orders, they both conducted community art classes to help kids and adults express themselves. After the pandemic started, they conducted their classes virtually.

Bailey-Flowers explains how art can help people cope with the unique traumas brought by the pandemic. She shares how Sis Art supplies can help people connect, even though health officials urge people to keep their social distance.

Learn more at https://www.sisartpaints.com/.