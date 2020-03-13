How you can avoid getting coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — More and more people are diagnosed with coronavirus, what can Americans do to stay safe? Dr. Edward "Ned" Legare, a leading internist with in-depth infectious disease knowledge, shows you what precautions need to be taken to avoid this potentially deadly disease and help separate fact from fiction.

Dr. Legare has developed an effective process for preventing and treating flu in his practice. As an internist he treats patients with multiple chronic conditions like respiratory illness, type 1 diabetes, heart disease and sees a lot of elderly patients, many with compromised immune systems which puts them at a higher risk.