How you can help fallen Officer Tyler Timmins’ family

ST. LOUIS – Friends of officer Tyler Timmins said his family was his world. Especially his wife Linsey and their daughter Chloe. Timmins spent his off-duty hours watching Chloe play sports or spending time with his wife. A nice guy, always smiling, laughing, and spreading positivity.

His family is now receiving support from The BackStoppers. The organization’s director Chief Ron Battelle explained how they are helping the Timmins family during this difficult time.

There is also a GoFundMe account raising money for the Timmins family.