How you can help researchers study Missouri ticks

ST. LOUIS – With the dog days of summer upon us, we are in the heart of tick season. While some think they’re just a summer nuisance, they can pose a serious health risk.

That’s why researchers at AT Still University in Kirksville, Missouri are working with the Missouri Department of Conservation to collect thousands of ticks from all over the state, and they want your help.

Deborah Hudman is a senior research associate in the microbiology and immunology department at AT Still University. They’ve already collected 12,000 ticks so far but they want more.

They want to know the different type of ticks that are in the state so they can find out why diseases they are carrying.

