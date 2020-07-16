How you can still respond to the 2020 census

ST. LOUIS – It is not too late to respond to the 2020 Census. More than 328 million Americans need to be counted.

The government takes the survey every ten years and that information is used to split up more than $675 million in federal funds for everything from schools to street lights.

Less than 50 percent of residents of the City of St. Louis have responded so far compared to more than 61 percent nationally.

Michael Cook, Chief of the Public Information Office at the United States Census Bureau spoke with FOX 2’s Dan Gray on just how important the Census is and where people can go to fill it out.

Cook says people can go to 2020census.gov or more information and to respond to the Census.