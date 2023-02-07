ST. LOUIS – Tuesday, February 7 marks The Humane Society of Missouri’s annual Day of Giving.

It’s a 24-hour giving campaign to help thousands of animals get the second chances they deserve. A tax-deductible donation supports the mission of the Humane Society, including the work of the Animal Cruelty Taskforce, which rescues abused and abandoned animals from heartbreaking conditions.

The animals are given safety, shelter, and medical care so that they can go to forever homes. You can donate online, by mail, or by phone at 314-951-1562.