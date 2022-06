ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri will use fashion to save furry friends.

The agency’s Purses for Pooches is coming up. Animal and fashion lovers can bid on designer bags to raise money for the agency.

HSMO Purses for Pooches

Thursday, June 23

6 – 8 p.m. CDT

Humane Society of Missouri

1201 Macklind Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://e.givesmart.com/events/pvV/