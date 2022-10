ST. LOUIS – There is a ton going on at the Belleville Area Humane Society Howl’oween Pet Parade.

There is a costume contest, a pet parade, and there will be several vendors in attendance. This will start with a pre-party on the parking lot of Associated Bank.

Howl’oween Pet Parade

Belleville Area Humane Society

Sunday, October 23

Preparty Kick Off at 10:00 a.m. CDT

Associated Bank

6902 W. Main St.

Belleville, IL 62223

https://bit.ly/3yRoUJB