ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri extended their adoption special for adult dogs.

President Kathy Warnick pointed out many families are quick to adopt young and playful puppies. However, she also explained adult dogs are often less excitable, will chew furniture less often, and come with lots of background information on their personality and needs.

Adult Dog Adoption Special

Through Sunday, July 24

$50 off adoption fees for all eligible dogs

Humane Society of Missouri

1201 Macklind Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

(314) 647-8800

Best Buddy Center

11660 Administration Dr.

Maryland Heights, MO 63146

(314) 951-1588

http://hsmo.org/