ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri offers tips to keep pets calm and inside your home when illegal gunfire rings out on New Year’s Eve.

Robyn Dexter also offers ways to keep your pet safe from frigid winter temperatures. If you see a pet suffering in any dangerous condition, you can all the Animal Cruelty Task Force Hotline at (314) 647-4400 or visit https://www.hsmo.org/animalcrueltytaskforce/