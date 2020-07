ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The pandemic isn’t stopping the work being done at the Humane Society of Missouri. But, it is changing a bit. Their “curbside pet pickup” is a success having placed 1,000 animals with a pet-loving family.

If you’re thinking about adding a new pet to the family you can contact the Humane Society of Missouri and ask about their curbside pickup. Call (314) 951-1588.

Cats & Kittens Adoption Special

Now until Sunday

No fees for adult cats

$75 for kittens