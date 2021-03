ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri got major help as they help pets and their parents during the pandemic.

Communications Director Laura Keller pointed out that families affected by the pandemic may have to choose between buying human food and pet food. The agency received $21,500 from PetSmart Charities through the Preserving Families COVID Relief Grant.

The HSMO is working with Purina to help get pet food to families in need. Learn more at https://www.hsmo.org/.