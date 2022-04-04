ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri offered tips for preparing your pets for natural disasters. Dr. Nicole Fulcher is Assistant Director of the agency’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America. She said the agency is experienced in rescuing animals. She also offered ways pet parents can empower themselves before a disaster strikes. The Humane Society of Missouri has tips for pets, horses, and livestock. Click here to learn more.

