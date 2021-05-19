HVAC companies see shortages similar to automobile industry

ST. LOUIS – As we see the weather get warmer, like today, it may be a good time to get your air conditioner serviced.

If it needs a part, you may be waiting a while for it.

There is a parts shortage along with other issues hitting the heating and air-conditioning businesses.

Vitt Heating and Cooling‘s vice president Jeffrey Vitt explains why they’re seeing a parts shortage.

He said it’s much like the automotive industry because a lot of today’s units utilize similar circuit boards. He also said a lot of parts come from China and are being stuck off the coast and unable to come into the ports.