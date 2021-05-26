Hydration is increasingly important as people age

ST. LOUIS – Today is National Senior Health and fitness day, and with that comes hydration.

Select Rehabilitation and Bethesda Health Group‘s wellness coordinator Travis Harper has the details.

He said hydration is more important as a person ages. This is because as a person gets older, they lose muscle mass and bone density. Both of those hold water.

Once a person starts to feel thirsty, they are already starting to dehydrate. Fatigue is also directly related to hydration.

Along with drinking water, it is important to stay active.

