ST. LOUIS – A reading of the Ten Commandments from the Torah during an ice cream party and cheesecake social is set to take place at The Chabad of Chesterfield.

Co-director of the Chabad Chanala Rubenfeld shared details about the event.

Shavuot Ice Cream Party

Sunday, June 5

5 p.m. CDT

Chesterfield Mall

Chesterfield, MO 63017

Near Cheesecake Factory

https://www.chabadofchesterfield.com/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/386318/jewish/Shavuot.htm