ST. LOUIS – Ignite Theatre Company is back on stage after COVID safety orders canceled a children’s production last March.

Executive Director Libby Pedersen explains how performers and the audience for this year’s “The Wizard of Oz” will stay safe.

She also tells us how we can join the “Broadway Magic Virtual Cabaret” Friday, May 7 through Sunday May 9.

Pedersen also previews this summer’s “Bonfire Summer Camps.”

Learn more at http://www.ignitewithus.org/.