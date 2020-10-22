Illinois congressman says he’s retiring to teach at SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Illinois Congressman John Shimkus may be retiring, but says he is looking forward to his future at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE).

According to Shimkus, he will be teaching at SIUE beginning next spring.

What drives me to this is I do love the classroom,” Shimkus said. “I appreciate what the community has done for me and I just want to give back.”

Shimkus served 24 years as a U.S. Representative and says now he’s excited to join the SIUE faculty where three generations of his family have attended.

Republican Mary Miller and Democrat Erika Weaver are running to replace Shimkus in congress.