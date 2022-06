ST. LOUIS – Centerville, Illinois native and country music star Michael B. Whit will help celebrate the Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend. It is now sold out. The race will take off at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.

However, music fans can party at two venues for three days. Whit gave a preview in our Listening Lobby. The Steve Ewing Band, Nelly, the Red & Black Brass Band, and more will perform. Find the full schedule at https://wwtraceway.com/confluence/.