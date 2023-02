ST. LOUIS – Illy and Horace will keep Valentine’s Week rolling at Westport Playhouse.

Illeana Kirven has a burning-down-the house theatrical voice, and so does Horace E. Smith. Together, they help friends and lovers celebrate a week of love in Maryland Heights.

Songs In the Key of Love

Thursday, February 16

Friday, February 17

7:30 p.m. CST

Westport Playhouse

635 W Port Plaza Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63146

https://bit.ly/3lElje8