ST. LOUIS – In one of the tightest congressional races, four-term Republican Representative Rodney Davis, again defeated challenger Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan in the 13th Congressional District in Illinois.

Davis won 55 percent of the vote, to his challenger’s 45 percent.

This was the second match-up between the two.

Davis joins us to talk about what resonated with voters and what’s on his agenda for his fifth term.