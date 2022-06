ST. LOUIS – Human blood supply is critically low right now.

Impact Life is a not-for-profit community blood center that provides about 40% of blood components that are transfused at St. Louis area hospitals.

Of the entire population, less than 10% of them give blood. Donors that give blood on a regular basis are important to meet expectations.

Donor Relations Consultant Tom Kacich visited to discuss the current blood shortage and why summer presents even more challenges.