Independence Center and Clubhouse Shop support those with mental illness

ST. LOUIS – You might find a valuable antique or collectible at the Clubhouse Shop on Forest Park Avenue, you could also pickup some freshly cut flowers for your sweetie, and while you’re shopping, you are also helping people with mental health issues.

That’s just a small part of what’s offered through the Independence Center. Abby Berger is the Independence Center business development manager and she explains how the two parts of the business work hand-in-hand.

The Independence Center helps people with a mental illness regain their independence and return to the community. In order to achieve this, Berger said they do a lot of skill-building through volunteer opportunities within the Clubhouse Shop. This helps clients of the Independence Center get more comfortable and confident in returning to work or school.

The Independence Center also allows those with a mental illness to meet others who have one. This helps show the clients that they are not alone.

Now they have launched a podcast. The first episode premiered on Monday. It’s called “Let’s Rethink This.” The podcast allows listeners to hear complex conversations about mental illness with someone that lives with a mental illness or a provider that helps support those within that population.