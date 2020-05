ST. LOUS – At least one out of five Americans will experience mental illness at some point in their lives. The Independence Center here in St. Louis works to help adults cope with severe and persistent mental illness. They say the pandemic is not helping.

Abby Berger from the Independence Center joined Fox 2 to discuss how is the center getting people to feel more connected after feeling isolated due to the social distancing.

For more information visit: www.independencecenter.org