ST. LOUIS – The Independence Center will be one of the dozens of groups at the NAMI Walks St. Louis Saturday, May 14. The National Alliance on Mental Health works with groups from many organizations to help clients and families. Independence Center Executive Director Trish Holmes shared what people can find at the Independence Center, and how you can help the team at the walk.

NAMI Walks Your Way St. Lous

Saturday

10 a.m.

Creve Couer Park

Tremayne Shelter

Maryland Heights, MO 63146

https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=48482

https://www.independencecenter.org/