IndyCar Champion Scott Dixon looks forward to Bommarito Automotive Group 500

MADISON, Ill.- It won’t be long until racing fans gather at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

This particular race is becoming quite a thing, not only with race fans but with the drivers on the circuit as well. One of them is IndyCar Champion Scott Dixon who talked with FOX 2’s Randi Naughton about his upcoming races from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Dixon is currently ranked #3 on the circuit through 9 races which is just past the halfway mark of the season.

He will race in Nashville this weekend, then in Indianapolis the week after that all before the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Aug 20.

Bommarito-500 weekend is happening August 20 and August 21 at World Wide Technology Raceway for a schedule of events and tickets. Vice President of Bommarito Automotive Group Chuck Wallace said the track is now number three in the series.

