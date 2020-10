INNBROOK, Mo. – Innsbrook Resort is having it’s Annual Car and Truck Show Saturday, October 3 and the money raised all goes to local charities.

The show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the resort’s Charrette Creek Commons. The event is open to the public and free for spectators to attend.

Founder of the Innsbrook Motor Club Jay Lutz joined Fox 2 with all the details of the show