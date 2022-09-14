ST. LOUIS – The Arts and Faith Interfaith Concert will bring artists of many cultures and religions together at The Sheldon on Sunday, September 18.

Soloist Lucy Greenbaum is from Congregation Shaare Emeth. She performs as our #BandInABox.

Visitors must wear masks inside the concert hall.

Arts & Faith 2022 Interfaith Concert: “Faith into Action”

Sunday, September 18

4 p.m. CDT

Sheldon Concert Hall

3648 Washington Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63108

https://www.thesheldon.org/events/arts-faith-st-louis-interfaith-concert/