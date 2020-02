Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Kids can have lots of fun playing with toys but toys that teach pull double duty. Renowned toy industry expert Elizabeth Werner joins Fox 2 live via satellite to discuss a litany of topics on the toy market from the 117th International Toy Fair in New York.

Topics:

·Are there any retro toys making a comeback at the toy fair this year?

·Toys inspired by kids’ favorite YouTube stars?

·Toys that build learning into the fun?

·Items at the fair that will inspire young cooks and bakers?