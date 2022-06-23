ST. LOUIS – It is reported that 10,000 women are widowed in the U.S. every four days.

It’s a role a wife doesn’t anticipate or need, but FOX 2’s guest knows that scenario too well. Years after her husband’s death, Cyndi Williams discovered the Modern Widows Club Facebook page where a group of nearly 500 St. Louis area widows, or “wisters” as they call themselves, help each other through the grief and healing process after the death of their loved one.

Thursday, June 23, is International Widow’s Day. Williams is the mental health consultant of the club, and she talked about the journey to help form this group.