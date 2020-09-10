It’s ‘Backstoppers Giving Day’ here’s how to make a difference

ST. LOUIS – The Backstoppers organization steps in to help the families of police officers and firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

They’ve been doing this for 61 years and rely on donations to help those families in need with things like the mortgage, bills, and other living expenses.

Thursday, September 10 is Backstoppers Giving Day, a 24-hour day of online giving.

Annete Jansen the surviving wife of St. Charles Police Officer Grant Jansen joined Fox 2 to discuss what Backstoppers has meant to their family.

To donate head over to backstoppers.org/givingday