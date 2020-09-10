It’s ‘Backstoppers Giving Day’ here’s how to make a difference

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The Backstoppers organization steps in to help the families of police officers and firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

They’ve been doing this for 61 years and rely on donations to help those families in need with things like the mortgage, bills, and other living expenses.

Thursday, September 10 is Backstoppers Giving Day, a 24-hour day of online giving.

Annete Jansen the surviving wife of St. Charles Police Officer Grant Jansen joined Fox 2 to discuss what Backstoppers has meant to their family.

To donate head over to backstoppers.org/givingday

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News