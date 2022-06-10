ST. LOUIS – The Lavender Garden in north St. Louis is getting ready to show off its green thumb Friday.

Farmers started growing lavender plants on land where homes once stood. The farm is at Blair and Linton avenues in the College Hill neighborhood.

Organizers hire community members to tend the garden. Now, it’s harvest time. Workers will remove the plants Friday. A business in Wright City will buy those plants.



The farm has around 2,000 plants, twice as many as last year. The College Hill Foundation will use the profits to improve neighborhood housing.