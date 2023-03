ST. LOUIS – Jalisa Renay brings her powerhouse voice to The Future is Femme at Washington University.

Legendary Isla Ebony will serve as a Team Mother in the Ballroom culture event to celebrate women on the first weekend of Women’s History Month 2023. The choreographer appeared on Legendary on HBO Max.

The Future is Femme

Saturday, March 4

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CST

Washington University

Danforth University Center

Tisch Commons

6475 Forsyth Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63105

https://bit.ly/3miFnmy