ST. LOUIS – The Democratic Primary for St. Louis County Executive is August 2 and FOX 2 is talking to the candidates. Incumbent Sam Page and Jane Dueker, a former lobbyist and attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police, are on the ballot.

Dueker says crime is a major problem in St. Louis County and wants to work with the police on the issue. She describes herself as a moderate and is willing to compromise with Republicans on the local and state level.

Leadership style is also a way she contrasts herself with Page saying that it is about empowering others instead of control. She says that success comes from working with all of the communities in the region because problems don’t stop at borders.

Sam Page will join FOX 2 Thursday to discuss the primary race in the 7:00 am hour. Tune in tomorrow for more discussions on the issues before next month’s primary.