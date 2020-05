ST. LOUIS, Mo. – McDonald’s and FOX 2 are saluting the high school Class of 2020. Watch our on-air shout-outs to graduating seniors here.

McDonald’s and FOX 2 are saluting the high school Class of 2020. Thank you to our viewers! We’re so pleased to have thousands of photos submitted. Congratulations to all our local high school graduates – we are so proud of you! We are working to post all of them here on this page and airing as many as we can on Friday mornings.