ST. LOUIS – Jeff Revelle Solar Art will heat up the holidays at The Miracle on St. Francois Street on Saturday, November 26.

Revelle uses sun and magnifying glasses to burn intricate images into wood. He will do the same at the holiday event in Old Town Florissant, Mo.

The Miracle on St. Francois Street

Saturday, November 26th

Noon – 6:00 p.m. CST

Florissant City Hall

955 St Francois St.

Florissant, MO 63031

Event information: https://bit.ly/3tm5WYl

Jeff Revelle Solar Art: https://bit.ly/3NSGCCC