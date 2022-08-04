ST. LOUIS – “Easter Sunday,” a movie starring Filipino comedian Jo Koy comes out this Friday. He made a stop at Guerrilla Street Food in Maryland Heights and sent his compliments to the chef! Joel Crespo is the cofounder of Guerrilla Street Food. He brought the spices to FOX 2 and let us know there is quite a Filipino food scene in the St. Louis area.
The Fattened Caf
https://www.thefattenedcaf.com/
Currently doing a Pop-Up restaurant at – Earthbound Beer
2724 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, MO 63118
Saint Louis Filipino Bread
https://saintlouisfilipinobread.square.site/
11658 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, MO 63043
Liz’s Filipino Desserts
https://www.lizsfilipinodesserts.com/
1215 Jungermann Rd., St. Peters, MO 63376
Kain Tayo Filipino Cuisine
https://kaintayostl.com/
New location coming to Downtown St. Louis