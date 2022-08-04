ST. LOUIS – “Easter Sunday,” a movie starring Filipino comedian Jo Koy comes out this Friday. He made a stop at Guerrilla Street Food in Maryland Heights and sent his compliments to the chef! Joel Crespo is the cofounder of Guerrilla Street Food. He brought the spices to FOX 2 and let us know there is quite a Filipino food scene in the St. Louis area.

The Fattened Caf

https://www.thefattenedcaf.com/

Currently doing a Pop-Up restaurant at – Earthbound Beer

2724 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, MO 63118

Saint Louis Filipino Bread

https://saintlouisfilipinobread.square.site/

11658 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Liz’s Filipino Desserts

https://www.lizsfilipinodesserts.com/

1215 Jungermann Rd., St. Peters, MO 63376

Kain Tayo Filipino Cuisine

https://kaintayostl.com/

New location coming to Downtown St. Louis