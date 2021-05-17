John Kelly weighs in ahead of Blues post-season play tonight

ST. LOUIS – The post-season is upon us for the St. Louis Blues as they open the series Monday night in Colorado against the Avalanche, the team with the best record in the NHL this season.

The last time these two teams met in the playoffs was 20 years ago. This season the Avalanche went 5-3-0 against the Blues. Most were close games, but still, Colorado is heavily favored in this one.

This year has been up and down for this St. Louis team. There were injuries, streaky play, and now COVID.

The voice of the Blues John Kelly previews the series and weighs in on David Perron missing Monday night due to COVID.